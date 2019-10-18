Plaza Palma Real promotes the development of local entrepreneurs

October 18, 2019 156

As part of its reopening, Plaza Palma Real in Humacao announced the creation of the “Develop in Palma” program, which seeks new or existing business proposals from local entrepreneurs to develop them and encourage their entrepreneurial growth.

“Develop in Palma” is a program aimed at small and medium-sized businesses interested in developing or expanding strategically, as a pushcart at Plaza Palma Real, a mall considered to be an important economic location for Puerto Rico’s eastern region.

To participate, interested parties must answer a series of questions about their idea or business plan in a digital questionnaire that will be available online until Nov. 6, 2019. Participants can upload documents, images or videos about their existing or future business. The proposals will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

The incentive package that will be offered to the winning entrepreneur includes: three months of free rent of a pushcart, a digital services package provided in partnership with the InfoPages firm, and specialized mentoring during the process. This incentive package has an approximate value of $12,000, mall officials said.

“With this initiative we offer that push that these entrepreneurs need to take the next step. The combination of the initial resources free of charge, and the mentoring of experienced professionals is perfect to make the right decisions both to establish a new business or develop business ideas,” said Alvarado.

