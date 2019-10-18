Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico opens for business

October 18, 2019 275

WPP announced the launch of Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico, a new product integration firm belonging to advertising agency J. Walter Thompson and global digital business company Wunderman.

The new business aims to strengthen capacities in creativity, technology, data and strategy. It is directed by a new generation of executives whose careers “combine the capabilities and expertise necessary to fulfill the company mission to inspire growth through creativity on a solid foundation of data and technology.”

The firm will be integrated into Wunderman Thompson’s Latin America region, under the leadership of CEO Juan Pablo Jurado.

“The integration of Wunderman’s technology and data capabilities with the creativity and strategic depth that has distinguished J. Walter Thompson results in an exponential benefit to our customers, who now have access to a world-class team with more and better local and regional tools to help them grow their business,” Jurado said.

