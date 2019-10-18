In-Brief

Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico opens for business

October 18, 20190275
Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico.

WPP announced the launch of Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico, a new product integration firm belonging to advertising agency J. Walter Thompson and global digital business company Wunderman.

The new business aims to strengthen capacities in creativity, technology, data and strategy. It is directed by a new generation of executives whose careers “combine the capabilities and expertise necessary to fulfill the company mission to inspire growth through creativity on a solid foundation of data and technology.”

The firm will be integrated into Wunderman Thompson’s Latin America region, under the leadership of CEO Juan Pablo Jurado.

“The integration of Wunderman’s technology and data capabilities with the creativity and strategic depth that has distinguished J. Walter Thompson results in an exponential benefit to our customers, who now have access to a world-class team with more and better local and regional tools to help them grow their business,” Jurado said.

Author Details
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.

Can we count on you?

As recent events have shown us, independent and responsible journalism is more important than ever. That’s why your support is very necessary to ensure that we will be around for a while!

We want to stay true to our mission of delivering quality journalism…for that, we count on your support. Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated!

Use the PayPal button below and contribute today!


Related tags :

Comment here