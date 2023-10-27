Alpine Health Technology launches new data center in Puerto Rico

Alpine Health Technology's new data center looks to offer flexible server hosting and collocation solutions.

Alpine Health Technology is now offering its Alpine Cloud data service, the company’s Infrastructure manager, Daniel Rentas, told News is my Business in an interview Thursday.

“What we are going to be launching today is the inauguration of a data center, located at the facilities of Alpine Health Technology,” Rentas said. “The data center will offer a solution for local companies for server hosting within our data center.”

Companies can operate directly through Alpine’s server structures. If a client already has a physical server and doesn’t require hosting, “then from the Data Center we can offer a collocation solution.”

“Collocation means that the client physically brings their equipment, and we place it into the racks that we have already assigned for this purpose,” he added.

The data center occupies about 1,052 square feet of space and consists of a “pod” with 18 racks.

“The solution being sold to clients is based on different services,” Rentas explained, listing “backup, recovery, operational loads, among others.”

Although established nearly 20 years ago and specializing in technology services for the health care industry, Alpine develops applications, deploys and integrates software systems, and provides infrastructure services like server and network management to help organizations handle and exchange information. The company has a track record of improving systems related to clinical documentation, medical billing, communication, security and telephony.

“We have now been looking at expanding that horizon and getting new clients that are not necessarily focused on health,” Rentas said.

Alpine Health Technology is located on Roosevelt Avenue in Guaynabo, in the former Telefónica Empresas building.

“That positions us in a geographic area that is important in Puerto Rico because of the connections we already have as our neighbors, such as Claro,” he said.

Alpine employs around 120 individuals, of whom 26% are women, he added. The company’s dedication to a healthy work environment is reflected in its Glassdoor rating of 4.0, alongside a 100% recommendation rate.

According to the company’s website, its strategic vision guides it toward embracing generative artificial intelligence and low code capabilities, and is preparing to unveil a portfolio centered on Digitalization, Customer Engagement and E-commerce, infused with Open AI capabilities by 2025.