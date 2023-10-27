Type to search

In-Brief

CPI director named to Institute for Nonprofit News board

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 27, 2023
Carla Minet was elected to the Institute for Nonprofit News’ board for a three-year term.

Following an election process with the most candidates in its history, the members of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) selected Carla Minet, executive director of the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI, in Spanish) in Puerto Rico, as a new board member.

The INN is a network of more than 425 independent nonprofit media organizations that share the mission of ensuring that communities have access to relevant and reliable information. It offers educational tools and programs, while supporting the operations and growth of these organizations and highlighting the value of investigative journalism.

There were 17 candidates vying for the two open positions on the INN board. Minet will serve a three-year term beginning in January, and she will share this new role with 14 other public service journalism professionals who make up the highest governing body of the INN, the CPI stated.

John Adams, founder of Montana Free Press, was also elected. His nonprofit news organization in Montana emphasizes transparency in institutions and bureaucratic processes.

For this year’s election, each candidate required endorsements from at least two members of the INN. At the end of the process, the organization pre-selected six candidates, eventually electing the two with the most votes.

Mazin Sidahmed, co-executive director of Documented, endorsed Minet, saying that as a leader, “she has developed the Center for Investigative Journalism as one of the most powerful and consistent media outlets in the hemisphere, while intentionally strengthening its operating model in a sustainable manner.” Paul Cheung, chief executive officer of the Center for Public Integrity, also endorsed her.

After her election, the veteran journalist said she will promote “greater diversity in this governing body, as a Puerto Rican, Caribbean and Latin American woman, and as the leader of a media outlet in Spanish as a first language, and bilingual, focused on investigative journalism, to contribute to broadening the perspective and views of the INN.”

Minet is a journalist with 25 years of experience as a reporter, editor and producer for radio, television, written and digital press. She is also a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) and the News Leaders Association’s (NLA) board.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

SCOTUS to see case in which CPI requests public documents from OBoard
Contributor October 5, 2022
CPI turns petitions court for access to gov’t health plan performance data
Contributor July 15, 2022
Practical Techie: The web is specialized in deep dig investigation
Rafael Matos June 7, 2022
CPI scores federal court win against OBoard, and for access to information
Contributor May 20, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary, and I could not be more excited at the significant progress InvestPR has achieved throughout our journey to accelerate Puerto Rico’s economic development. We remain committed to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business destination and look forward to continuing working together with our partners to create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR, whose annual report notes that, over the past year, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 550 businesses and $416 million in capital investments.

Related Stories

SCOTUS to see case in which CPI requests public documents from OBoard
CPI turns petitions court for access to gov’t health plan performance data
Practical Techie: The web is specialized in deep dig investigation
CPI scores federal court win against OBoard, and for access to information
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.