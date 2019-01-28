American Airlines cargo exports from P.R. up 30% in ’18

January 28, 2019 196

American Airlines Cargo said 2018 was “an exceptional year” for the company, with the division exceeding multiple all-time records in performance, volume and revenue, finishing the year with more than $1 billion in revenue.

“The airline moved record volumes of freight and mail across its system in 2018, with volume for the year ending at a historic 2 billion pounds,” it said in a press release.

In 2018 American transported more than 13.8 million pounds of cargo and mail from the Caribbean, a record number for the region, it said.

In Puerto Rico the top products moved by American Airlines Cargo were medical devices, pharmaceutical products and seasonal fruits. In 2018 American moved 30 percent more cargo from Puerto Rico than the previous year.

“We’ve had an incredible year,” said Rick Elieson, president, American Airlines Cargo. “We set out to break records and did just that. We achieved a major revenue milestone, but more importantly, our teams handled record volume and still delivered the best operational performance in the history of our company.”

“Thanks to the daily effort of every single team member in this organization, 2018 was definitely a historic year,” he said.

In 2016, in response to the increasing demand for exporting pharmaceutical products in Puerto Rico, American inaugurated a new 1,000 square foot temperature-controlled facility at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.

With this new facility, American Airlines Cargo in San Juan is able to operate two separate, interchangeable units capable of housing temperature-sensitive products from 15 to 25 degrees and 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, the carrier confirmed.

