FCB announces new P.R. alliance with Oneighty°

Advertising agency FCB announced that Oneighty° Agency, one of Puerto Rico’s most successful, awarded and locally owned advertising agencies, has joined the FCB Network as part of an alliance.

Oneighty° will be handling all of FCB’s clients in Puerto Rico. Oneighty° will continue to maintain its current roster which includes top local brands like Honda, Cheerios, Abbott Nutrition and Nestlé Purina Petcare, as well as clients at a regional level such as Heineken Americas, Yoplait, Old El Paso and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Founded in 2014, Oneighty° is a full service, strategic advertising agency created by Chief Creative Officer Ricky Soler, former executive creative director at FCB Puerto Rico and CEO Javier Tirado, former executive creative director at BBDO Puerto Rico. For the past four years, Oneighty° has established itself as the fastest growing agency in the market, it confirmed.

“This alliance gives us the opportunity to offer a global network and services to both our existing and future clients,” the executives said.

“We see a direct synergy between our mission of challenging ourselves in everything we do for our brands and FCB’s ‘Never Finished’ philosophy. There are no limits to how far we can grow our current and future brands and that’s the true power of the Oneighty° and FCB alliance,” they added.

Soler started his career in Puerto Rico as a copywriter at JWT. He then continued his upward move as Associate Creative Director at Young & Rubicam, VP/Creative Director at Y&R’s Miami office, ECD at Zubi Advertising in Coral Gables, and VP/ECD at FCB Puerto Rico.

Tirado’s creative trajectory includes local agencies such as LI&H, FCB and BBDO Puerto Rico. Tirado has been the Cannes Representative and has run the local Young Lions Competition for the past 17 years.

He has been a board member of the local Advertising Association and was recently nominated for the 2017 Top Management Award.

“We were looking for a standout creative partner in Puerto Rico and the success Oneighty° has achieved stood far above the rest,” said FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray.

“Their consistent growth, dynamic leadership team, awarded work and strong integrated offering made them the right fit both for our client and network needs,” he said.