Aon Scholarship Fund opens call for college scholarships in different fields

July 12, 2019 138

Professional services in risk, retirement and health management firm Aon plc, announced the start of the application process for the Aon Scholarship Fund for Talented Students, established in 2010 at the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

The grants are available for college students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration and Human Resources. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8, 2019.

Applicants must be studying at the undergraduate level in some of the mentioned majors, and demonstrate economic need, outstanding academic achievement, leadership and interest in community economic development.

The supplementary economic support also aims to raise awareness among young people about the capacities they have to complete academic and personal goals, as well as to contribute to the social development of Puerto Rico, AON said.

“At Aon we’re very excited about this new scholarship opportunity for students who need financial support that allows them to stay in the race,” said Ixya Díaz, marketing director of Aon in Puerto Rico.

“Over this decade, the exchange we have had with the grantees has reaffirmed the value of these economic opportunities, which has become part of our contribution to the island’s economic development,” she said.

Since its establishment, the Fund has awarded $128,840 to 36 students.

“The relationship with Aon and the Community Foundation has been evolving and strengthening in recent years,” said Mary Ann Gabino, senior vice president of the Community Foundation.

“Not only are we collaborating with the company in executing part of their social responsibility plans, but, through the collaboration, we support young people to achieve their maximum academic potential,” she said.

For more information about the fund, call the Community Foundation at 787-721-1037 or via email: jgcapeles@fcpr.org.