Serafina Beach Hotel ranks among the 25 best resorts in the Caribbean

July 12, 2019

Travel publication Travel & Leisure has selected Serafina Beach Hotel among the 25 best resorts in the Caribbean in 2019.

The first boutique and lifestyle hotel concept created by the owners of the Serafina Restaurant Group global brand, ranked 23 with a score of 92.21% and was the first of only two properties to be awarded in Puerto Rico this year.

“It is an extraordinary distinction that Serafina Beach Hotel classifies among the most refined of Caribbean hospitality just one year after its inauguration,” said Pierre-Alex Maillard, general manager of the beachfront property in the Condado sector of San Juan.

“The recognition confirms that our experiential nature exceeds the expectations of today’s visitor, who expects much more than just a comfortable stay,” he said.

Hotels are selected based on a survey carried out each year among the publication’s readers. Participants share their opinions and evaluate their travel experiences around the world in hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruises, and more, to distinguish the best in each category.

The Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, ranked

25 in the survey, with a score of 91.28%.