Aon to host event for employers seeking to boost employee value proposition

January 21, 2019 119

Professional services firm Aon Puerto Rico will host “Redefining the Employee Work Experience” workshop for the first time on the island, the company announced.

The activity seeks to guide employers to understand the importance of defining, creating and implementing an experience for the employee that allows them to express their “Employee Value Proposition.”

The EVP is the “agreement” or “psychological contract” between an employee and their employer. It expresses the experience that the employee can expect from his employer beyond the terms of his employment and salary contract.

The employer’s EVP includes opportunities for development, employees’ experience in the company’s culture, their relationship with managers and leaders, and their liking for the work itself.

The event is slated for Jan. 22 at the Society for Human Resource Management headquarters at the Capital Center Building in Guaynabo. The talk is free of charge and interested parties should register.

The workshop will be led by experts in the field who will provide advice to employers so they can successfully develop and implement a job value proposal, said Rosa M. Hernández, communications consultant for Aon Puerto Rico.

“For companies in Puerto Rico, having a clearly defined EVP helps the employee to value their place of employment during these difficult times where we see that salary increases are not common,” said Teryluz Andreu, leader of Culture and Commitment initiatives for Aon North America

“Defining the employment experience through a robust EVP helps differentiate employers when attracting, retaining and motivating their talent. Studies indicate that an effective EVP maintains 29 percent of its new employees committed to the organization,” said Andreu.