AON’s P.R. Benefits Outlook ’19 edition features new virtual platform

May 21, 2019 97

Professional services company Aon plc announced the start of the 2019 edition of the “Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook,” a comprehensive benefits survey carried out on the island on strategies, innovative benefits programs and changes in the traditional schemes of companies.

The 2019 edition of Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook will address relevant issues such as: strategies to promote diverse and inclusive environments, virtual medical consultations, reproductive and adoption services, casual dress codes, use of medical cannabis, lifestyles, among other relevant topics.

In addition, this year the survey will be administered through a virtual platform that participants can access from a computer, tablet or cell phone, where respondents can save the progress of their answers and continue the survey at their convenience.

“The 2019 edition of Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook will provide participating companies with updated information on strategies, benefit programs and changes in the traditional schemes that companies have implemented to impact the financial goals of their businesses,” said Wanda Conde, senior benefits consultant and project manager of Aon, Puerto Rico.

“It is an excellent opportunity for companies to obtain essential data that allows them to update their benefit strategies and temper them successfully in a current market that is in a continuous process of change,” she said.

Participating in the survey is free of charge. The registration period is from May 15 to Aug. 30. Companies that take part in the survey will receive an executive summary with the main findings of the study, also free of charge.

Companies interested in participating voluntarily and free of charge in this study must access aon.com/puertorico before Aug. 30, 2019.