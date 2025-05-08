Applebee’s reopens in Plaza Las Américas following $1M renovation

Located on the first level of Plaza Las Américas below the cinemas, the redesigned 5,835-square-foot Applebee’s can now accommodate 252 guests.

The updated location features expanded seating, a larger bar area and Ocean Lab beer.

Applebee’s has reopened its restaurant in Plaza Las Américas following a $1 million renovation that maintained 80 jobs and introduced a new industrial-style design aimed at improving the dining experience.

Located on the mall’s first level below the cinemas, the redesigned 5,835-square-foot restaurant can now seat up to 252 diners.

“The quality of our products and the superior service that Applebee’s offers is incomparable, and we encourage everyone to rediscover the Applebee’s experience at Plaza Las Américas,” said Lizmarie Medina, chief marketing officer of Grupo Colón Gerena, which operates Applebee’s in Puerto Rico.

The updated restaurant features an expanded bar with six draft beer taps, including options from Ocean Lab, a local craft brewery. The bar also serves cocktails, including Applebee’s margaritas and house-made sangria.

Twelve high-definition screens provide continuous sports programming, and a terrace area offers outdoor dining.

“It’s an ideal place for friends, family, co-workers, or for taking a break after shopping in a safe, delicious and affordable setting,” Medina said.

Grupo Colón Gerena manages the Applebee’s brand in Puerto Rico and operates seven locations across the island, including Escorial, Bayamón, Dorado, Hatillo, Mayagüez and Montehiedra.