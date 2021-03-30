Type to search

Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program expanding to Puerto Rico

Contributor March 30, 2021
The program launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year.

Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program will be available in more than 200 countries, nearly every country where Apple products are sold. Puerto Rico will be included in the footprint later this year, the company confirmed.

Launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the program enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products.

There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

There is no cost to join Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program. To qualify, repair providers need to commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs, the company said.

