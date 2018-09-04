Architecture Week slated for Sept. 9-13 with full agenda of activities

September 4, 2018 129

As part of the celebration of its 40th anniversary, the College of Architects and Landscape Architects of Puerto Rico is celebrating “Architecture Week 2018” with an agenda full of activities from Sept. 9-13, the trade group announced.

The trade group known as CAAPPR for its initials in Spanish, is inviting its members, students and the general public to participate in the events.

CAAPPR President Diana Luna-Serbiá said “Architecture Week 2018” is aimed at expanding on the organization’s achievements during its four decade-existence, in which the it has pursued guaranteeing the interests and responsibilities of the guild, as well as fostering knowledge and appreciation of architecture and landscape architecture.

“For 40 years, the CAAPPR has been a leader in raising awareness of the profession in Puerto Rico, to help educate the community about the importance of preserving our built and natural heritage,” said Luna-Serbiá.

This year, as part of the new president’s plaform, which includes expanding the CAAPPR’s presence throughout Puerto Rico, so that the public learns about the value of the profession and the work performed by architects and landscape architects.

Activities related to “Architecture Week 2018” will leave from San Juan headed for the town of Guayama, wherethe proclamation by the Puerto Rico State Department will be read on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. That event will mark the official start of the CAAPPR’s 40th anniversary, which it will be celebrating throughout the year with a number of activities, the trade group announced.