Type to search

In-Brief

Atenas College becomes Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández

NIMB Staff February 26, 2024
Dr. María L. Hernández-Núñez, founder and president of Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández

At an inaugural event held at the Student Center of Atenas College in Manatí, Puerto Rico, officials announced the institution’s name change to Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández. 

The event, which presented the new logo and other visual representations of the university, was attended by students, teaching and nonteaching staff, government representatives, community members and health industry representatives. 

The university, which is located on the island’s north-central region, specializes in the health field and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Founded in 1996, it was the first educational institution in the Caribbean to establish a hospital simulation program. Its bachelor’s and associate degrees in nursing sciences are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The institution’s founder and president, Dr. María Luisa Hernández-Núñez, stated that her “commitment has always been to progress and innovate, which is why I have participated in numerous trainings and have visited various places inside and outside of Puerto Rico to ensure that our educational strategies are aligned with the demands of the modern world.”

At the end of 2023, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) reaffirmed its accreditation for the next eight years, and after a thorough evaluation process, the Board of Post-Secondary Institutions (JIP, in Spanish) authorized the name change.

“We are definitely very pleased with this achievement, but our goal is to positively impact the lives of our students and graduates. Being able to see them and verify that they practice their professions with high excellence; contributing positively to society, is undoubtedly our greatest gratification and reward,” added Hernández-Núñez.

With its new name, the institution introduced a completely new logo, developed over the past six months. The rebranding process considered elements such as the image, color palette and typography, focusing on the icon, emblem and graphic elements.

The university integrates health simulation into its teaching process through the Simulation and Clinical Learning Center, also known as the Simulated Hospital. The school offers 22 academic programs, including master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and technical programs that integrate technology and self-regulated learning.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s Muñoz Marín Airport achieves carbon reduction certification
NIMB Staff October 11, 2023
Ponce Health Sciences University’s nursing program gets accreditation
Contributor December 7, 2021
MMM gets national re-accreditation for quality services
Contributor April 6, 2017
UPR-Río Piedras earns int’l accreditation in business
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 6, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This public-private partnership is a way to meet the port infrastructure needs in the hands of the largest independent port operator in the world … to achieve the goal of increasing the arrival of cruise ships to the island and to continue promoting the development of the tourism sector and the local economy.”

 

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), on the completion of financial arrangements between the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and San Juan Cruise Port for the San Juan Bay cruise terminal public-private partnership project.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s Muñoz Marín Airport achieves carbon reduction certification
Ponce Health Sciences University’s nursing program gets accreditation
MMM gets national re-accreditation for quality services
UPR-Río Piedras earns int’l accreditation in business
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.