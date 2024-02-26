Atenas College becomes Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández

Dr. María L. Hernández-Núñez, founder and president of Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández

At an inaugural event held at the Student Center of Atenas College in Manatí, Puerto Rico, officials announced the institution’s name change to Atenas University Dr. María Luisa Hernández.

The event, which presented the new logo and other visual representations of the university, was attended by students, teaching and nonteaching staff, government representatives, community members and health industry representatives.

The university, which is located on the island’s north-central region, specializes in the health field and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Founded in 1996, it was the first educational institution in the Caribbean to establish a hospital simulation program. Its bachelor’s and associate degrees in nursing sciences are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The institution’s founder and president, Dr. María Luisa Hernández-Núñez, stated that her “commitment has always been to progress and innovate, which is why I have participated in numerous trainings and have visited various places inside and outside of Puerto Rico to ensure that our educational strategies are aligned with the demands of the modern world.”

At the end of 2023, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) reaffirmed its accreditation for the next eight years, and after a thorough evaluation process, the Board of Post-Secondary Institutions (JIP, in Spanish) authorized the name change.

“We are definitely very pleased with this achievement, but our goal is to positively impact the lives of our students and graduates. Being able to see them and verify that they practice their professions with high excellence; contributing positively to society, is undoubtedly our greatest gratification and reward,” added Hernández-Núñez.

With its new name, the institution introduced a completely new logo, developed over the past six months. The rebranding process considered elements such as the image, color palette and typography, focusing on the icon, emblem and graphic elements.

The university integrates health simulation into its teaching process through the Simulation and Clinical Learning Center, also known as the Simulated Hospital. The school offers 22 academic programs, including master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and technical programs that integrate technology and self-regulated learning.