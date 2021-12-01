Type to search

ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico generates $200K+ in donations to nonprofits

Contributor December 1, 2021
From left: Alexandra López-Soler, chief marketing officer of Evertec and WAPA TV personalities announce the results of the campaign.

Evertec announced the results of its fundraising initiative, “ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico,” which drove thousands of Puerto Ricans to donate via ATH Móvil’s “donate” feature, resulting in more than $200,000 raised for local nonprofit organizations.

WAPA TV joined the initiative with the support of its programs and celebrities, along with dozens of influencers who encouraged the public to participate in the contest in which the six nonprofits receiving the most donations would each win a $5,000 bonus from Evertec.

Evertec and WAPA TV announced the organizations that won the $5,000 bonus — Colitas Sonrientes, Adopta Ahora, Fundación Trotamundos, Asesores Financieros Comunitarios, Rayito de Esperanza and Hogar Ruth.

“Once again, we showed the power of technology to transform and make a positive impact, this time to benefit of nonprofit organizations,” said Alexandra López-Soler, chief marketing officer of Evertec, adding that about 8,000 transactions were processed during the week through the ATH Móvil “Donate” feature.

“We’re proud of enabling hundreds of nonprofits to receive donations in a secure and immediate manner which will help them grow and operate to continue contributing to the socio-economic development of the island,” she said.

“ATH Móvil has become a catalyst that, without a doubt, helps enhance the development of the island’s nonprofit sector by facilitating their fundraising efforts,” López-Soler said.

