AT&T expands retail presence in USVI with 1st mobile store

January 18, 2019 82



As part of its strategy to reach customers where they are, AT&T has rolled out a mobile store in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The mobile store will be used at community events, such as holiday events, concerts and festivals. It also will be at the Department of Housing, Parks & Recreation complex at Cruz Bay on St. John every Tuesday, from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Furthermore, the store on wheels will be ready to assist communities in times of disaster, when it can be difficult for people to get to a brick-and-mortar store.

“We want to be nimble and quick to adapt in how we serve our customers,” said Catherine Kling, AT&T area retail sales manager for the USVI.

“Mobile stores like this one enable us to enter neighborhoods faster and more efficiently, while continuing to provide a great experience,” she said.

The AT&T mobile store delivers a store experience on wheels, so people can explore the company’s latest mobile devices, entertainment services and accessories.

The mobile store is equipped with: