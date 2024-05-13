Amplified intelligence applied to advertising, marketing and business

The SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence will be held on May 16 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

ADVERTORIAL

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the 2024 SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence stands out as the most significant and relevant event in Puerto Rico for digital marketing, advertising and innovation.

This year, we’re exploring the convergence of human intellect and technology. Our unique program kicks off with the presentation of the 2024 Digital Trends Study in Puerto Rico, a pioneering collaboration between the Sales and Marketing Executives Association and Estudios Técnicos Inc.

We’re also proud to host 16 local speakers, world-class international networks and a Networking & EXPO Center that offers a wealth of experiences, services, DIGI Talks, and opportunities to establish business contacts.

“This event is going to be transformative by addressing how amplified intelligence is shaping our future, eliminating the fear of being replaced by technology and highlighting new opportunities to improve our skills as professionals,” said Aisha Burgos, director of the Organizing Committee.

The SME Digital & Innovation Forum will be held on May 16 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. It expects more than 1,000 marketing, advertising, communications, media and technology professionals, and business owners to attend.

The educational program will combine plenaries with simultaneous sessions to cover current topics such as AI, Convergence TV, Immersive Experiences, Martech, Livestream Commerce, Influencer Marketing, Performance Marketing, Gametech Advertising, and Legal Aspects of Artificial Intelligence.

“At lunch, we have integrated the podcast ‘El Refugio,’ with the participation of Jorge Pabón [aka] ‘El Molusco,’ Pamela Noa, Robert Fantacuca and Héctor José Torres from PlayMaker. This group of local influencers between comedy, lessons and innovations is closely linked to everything we will discuss during the day,” Burgos added.

“When making business decisions, local data is key, which is why the Puerto Rico Digital Trends Study is one of the most anticipated studies in our industry. The 2024 study will offer statistical information about digital trends and changes in the behavior of the Puerto Rican consumer in aspects such as artificial intelligence, digital detox, cybersecurity, online advertising and promotions, e-commerce, IoT [Internet of Things], use of apps, media and social networks, influencers, content consumption, and gaming, to mention a few. In addition, a profile of the digital behavior of Gen Z in Puerto Rico will be presented,” said Idalis Montalvo, president of the association.

The event closes with the announcement of the 2024 SME Digital Awards winners, recognizing local talent in technology, marketing and digital advertising.

For more information about the SME Digital & Innovation Forum or the Digital Trends Study, call 787-773-5088 or visit digital.smepr.org.