Auto rental co. Enterprise opens location in Bayamón, Guaynabo next

January 31, 2020 129

Auto rental company Enterprise Rent-A-Car, announced the opening of a new location in Bayamón, with another one in the works for Guaynabo later this year.

The new 2,000 square-foot office is part of an aggressive local expansion plan for Enterprise, which has 21 offices throughout the island and employs more than 240 people, executives said.

The new location in Bayamón generates 10 jobs. It offers a variety of rental vehicles from compact vehicles, mid-sized sedands, SUV’s and family vehicles. The location also includes the Enterprise Truck Rental division, which specializes in rental of commercial vehicles such as mini cargo and cargo vans, box trucks, and and pickup trucks.

“Our goal is to continue expanding the brand and strengthening it around the island to serve the growing demand for our services,” said Luis Limardo, general manager of Enterprise Puerto Rico.

“It also represents additional professional growth opportunities for our employees while we continue to maintain the service of excellence that characterizes Enterprise,” he said.

The growth plan includes another location in Guaynabo this year and the expansion of the Enterprise in the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.