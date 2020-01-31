Sports wagering lounge to open in The Outlet Mall 66

January 31, 2020 165

Sector Sixty6 entertainment center in The Outlet Mall 66 will inaugurate the first modern horse racing betting lounge under the name Lucky Derby, mall officials announced.

The off-track betting parlor that also has a bar will open its door the first week of February.

“We’re offering a different kind of entertainment option inside Sector Sixty6 to continue increasing our client base,” Justin Tirri, owner of The Outlet Mall 66.

Lucky Derby, as part of an alliance with Camarero Race Track, will have 30 Lucky Cash video gaming slot machines.

These machines are connected to a network of more than 3,500 slots installed in horse racing betting parlors islandwide, and they offer a jackpot with an 18-cent wager that can pay out up to $30,000.

The Lucky Cash jackpot, which will be available at the Lucky Derby lounge, accumulates bets made at the racing parlors and disburses 30 jackpots per day. It’s a complementary product to the horse races at Camarero Race Track, mall officials said.

Also at the Lucky Derby, customers can watch popular sporting events such as football, boxing, basketball and baseball among others.

“It’s a place where friends can meet comfortably, place bets, grab a drink and enjoy the excitement in the room,” said Maria Mari, vice president of special projects at Camarero Race Track.

“We foresee this lounge will be preferred by sports wagering fans besides the eSports and fantasy leagues thanks to the recent legalization of sports betting in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.