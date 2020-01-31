Wells Fargo Foundation, Ford join earthquake relief efforts

January 31, 2020 191

The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for ongoing relief efforts across Puerto Rico in the aftermath of a series of earthquakes.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food, health and mental health services and other urgent basic needs to local communities as they work to recover from the earthquakes and many aftershocks.

“Our hearts go out to Puerto Rico and the people touched by the devastation of the earthquakes,” said Brandee McHale, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We know it’s an incredibly trying and emotional time for the whole island.”

“As a company, we have many customers and employees that stand with us as we donate towards immediate care and support in local communities,” she said.

In addition, the Foundation is investing in rebuilding the community of small business owners in Puerto Rico through the Wells Fargo Diverse Community Capital program, which partners with Community Development Financial Institutions to empower diverse entrepreneurs to grow and create local jobs.

Meanwhile, Ford announced it is contributing $140,000 to support the work of several organizations with which Ford has been working as part of its social mobility initiatives after Hurricane María, such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Heart 9/11, Proyecto Nacer, Hispanic Federation and Instituto Especial para el Desarrollo Integral del Individuo.

The contribution includes a Ford Fund match of up to $20,000 for donations to the American Red Cross made by its employees, dealerships and the general public through the following platform.

In collaboration with these organizations, Ford will respond to the basic needs of the displaced from their homes and provide medical assistance, mental health workshops and other services such as educational activities to children through the Ford Mobile Science laboratory. In addition, previously donated response vehicles are activated, including a mobile clinic by Proyecto Nacer.

Since 2017, Ford has provided more than $1.5 million in disaster relief efforts to Puerto Rico and donated nine vehicles used by local nonprofit organizations to provide multiple services to communities in need, it confirmed.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.