Avelo Airlines doubling winter flights from Puerto Rico to CT

Avelo Airlines is expanding its service from Tweed-New Haven Airport starting in November. (Credit: Avelo Airlines)

Starting Nov. 8, it will increase its flights to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to four weekly

Avelo Airlines has announced further expansion at Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) with the addition of a new nonstop route to New Orleans, Louisiana, doubling flights to Puerto Rico this winter, and increasing the capacity at Tweed with more Boeing Next Generation 737-800s.

This expansion allows Avelo to “significantly expand its convenient, affordable and reliable air service in southern Connecticut,” the airline said in its news release.

Starting Nov. 8, Avelo will increase its flights to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) to four weekly, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The carrier’s announcement comes a year after it began offering the only direct route between Puerto Rico and Connecticut. Avelo first launched service on Nov. 15, with twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In addition to the expanded Puerto Rico service, Avelo announced a new route from New Haven to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), also starting in November.

“Avelo is proud to be Connecticut’s Airline and continue growth in New Haven with a new route to New Orleans, plus more Puerto Rico flights this winter and increased customer capacity,” said Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy.

“With 27 nonstop destinations to choose from at Tweed, it’s easier than ever for travelers to experience our convenient, affordable and reliable air service. I appreciate the support Avelo has received from government, community and business leaders across the state and send special thanks to our awesome Connecticut crewmembers who make it all happen.”

Starting in November, Avelo will also expand its Boeing Next Generation 737-800s fleet at Tweed, doubling the year-over-year number of aircraft, which will allow for increased customer capacity during the winter season.

Avelo will have eight aircraft dedicated to HVN, with more than half of the company’s 19 aircraft dedicated to Connecticut, officials said.