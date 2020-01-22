Bahía Beach Golf Club crowned ‘best golf course’ in P.R.

January 22, 2020 114

The certified Silver Signature Sanctuary golf course located in the Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club in Río Grande was recently crowned the best golf course in Puerto Rico by Golfweek’s Ultimate Guide.

The announcement was made in the magazine’s list of the Top 50 Best Courses of the Caribbean and Mexico. Every year, Golfweek’s elite team of course raters, which currently boasts more than 850 evaluators, survey more than 3,600 courses — grading each nominated course based on Golfweek’s 10 strict standards of evaluation.

Collectively, the raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s Best Courses lists.

“It is a matter of pride for the entire team at the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club to be recognized as the best golf course on the island,” said Fahad Ghaffar, partner of Paulson Co., owners of Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club.

“With the most exclusive membership program and being a 5 Stars/5 Diamond resort, we understand and appreciate true luxury and a world class golfing experience. With this achievement, we aim to continue to cater to our highly distinctive clientele and provide them the finest golfing experience,” he said.

The Bahia Beach golf course was designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr.

“It’s a real honor to be named as one of the top golf courses in the Caribbean and the best golf course in Puerto Rico,” said the Golf Club’s General Manager Alberto Ríos.

Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club is a 483-acre property where more than 65% is green area and natural preserves.

