Evertec Included in ’20 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Evertec Inc. announced that it is one of 325 companies selected for the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

“We’re proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index again this year. Evertec is committed to diversity and inclusion and we believe it is our formula for successful innovation,” said Evertec President Mac Schuessler.

“In addition, we’re focused on recruiting, retaining and developing the highest quality workforce throughout our businesses in Puerto Rico and Latin America,” he said.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally.”

