Bankers Assoc. to host virtual community economic development workshop

October 7, 2020 348

As part of the educational initiatives to train community organizations and businesses on the island, the Puerto Rico Bankers Association’s Community Reinvestment Committee will host the Community Economic Development workshop Oct. 7-8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

Invited speakers Anabel Rodríguez, CEO of the Ibero-American Observatory for Sustainability and Circular Economy (OISEC, in Spanish) and Professor Carmen Chazulle-Rivera, director of the Sacred Heart University’s Community Outreach Center will lead the workshop.

“The importance of organizations and businesses evolving their models and practices is increasingly palpable — not only to effectively face situations like the one we’re going through today at a global level — but also to become leaders of social, community and economic strengthening, said Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio, executive vice president of the Bankers Association.

“This edition focuses on the issues of the sustainable and circular economy and the strengthening of strategic alliances as key elements to promote their recovery and development,” she said.

Rodríguez will offer the keynote during today’s session, entitled “Promoting sustainable and circular economic recovery,” focusing on the development and green economic reconstruction of cities, regions and countries based on sustainability and the circular economy.

Meanwhile, Chazulle-Rivera will deliver a lecture on the “Solidarity and Community Circular Economy,” focusing on innovative learning processes through the design of community service projects.

The event is free of and open to community organizations and local businesses. Prior registration with Zoom is required by accessing the following link, or by calling 787-753-8630.