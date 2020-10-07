EPA awards $1.1M grant to UPR to reduce air pollution in San Juan

October 7, 2020 197

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of the University of Puerto Rico to receive $1.1 million in funding for its project to reduce diesel emissions in San Juan, Puerto Rico by replacing short-haul trucks at the Port of San Juan and older school buses.

The UPR’s grant will be used to replace 11 model year 2009 or older short-haul trucks that service the Port of San Juan with newer model year trucks that meet cleaner emissions standards.

Truck owners will be offered 50% of the cost to scrap and replace each vehicle up to a maximum of $82,500. The UPR will also use the funding to provide three school bus owners servicing the San Juan metro area a rebate incentive of 25% of the cost of a model year 2020 or newer replacement school bus up to a maximum of $27,500.

The replacement of diesel engines with new, cleaner engines will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide, providing important public health and air quality benefits. EPA officials said.

“Replacing trucks and school buses with older diesel engines will improve air quality and public health for communities surrounding the Port of San Juan and children in San Juan,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez.

“EPA’s funding to public and private entities allows us to strengthen partnerships and invest in innovative technologies that will benefit the environment, the economy and our most vulnerable populations,” he said.