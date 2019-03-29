Battered children shelter outfitted with $45K solar energy system

March 29, 2019 67

The Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús battered children’s shelter in Arecibo announced the installation of a new $45,000 solar energy system, through a joint effort between the Somos Solar Foundation and Maximo Solar Industries.

The system will allow continuity services offered to child abuse victims, even when there are power outages. After Hurricane María, the shelter was without power for 80 days, affecting all services offered to almost 20 children between the ages of three and seven.

Hiram Williams, executive director of Somos Solar, said the project entailed integrating solar energy with the service provided by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, as well as installing a solar battery for energy storage.

The installed system reduces PREPA bills and the cost of diesel that was necessary to operate the shelter’s power generator.

“Puerto Rico is one of the jurisdictions with the highest energy costs,” said Melba Acosta, executive director of Hogar Santa Teresita.

“In addition, the instability of the electrical system, which grew after Hurricane María forced us to think of other options, so that our services are not affected. Saving energy means improving our economy and provide better service quality,” she said.

“For us it is a great satisfaction, once again, to put photovoltaic systems to serve people, especially when it comes to children, who have lived the nightmare of being abused,” said Maximo Torres, president of Maximo Solar Industries, the company that provided the equipment and installed the solar power system at the shelter.