MCS Foundation, Somos Solar unite to transform lives of senior citizens in Arecibo

December 18, 2018 135

The MCS Foundation and the Somos Solar foundation, in collaboration with Máximo Solar and the Corporación de Desarrollo Económico, Vivienda y Salud (CODEVyS, by its initials in Spanish), recently inaugurated a solar energy system at the Mis Queridos Viejos Senior Center in Arecibo.

This solar storage system will supply 100 percent of the electrical needs for this center, where senior citizens who have been removed from their homes as the result of abuse and neglect, reside.

For the center, this solar energy system represents annual savings of thousands of dollars that can be reinvested in additional services for its participants, MCS stated.

“More important than the monetary savings, supporting the Mis Queridos Viejos Senior Center ensures the continuity of indispensable services to preserve the welfare of its residents, whose past social environment has had a negative impact on their health and emotional state,” said Liana O’Drobinak, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

“Hearing some of the stories of the abuse suffered by the center’s residents, and everything that happened to them – being deprived of water and electricity for six months as a result of the hurricanes, I knew immediately that we could not sit and do nothing,” said the executive.

This initiative will improve the health of the center’s residents and be a significant savings in terms of the center’s operational costs, said Nilsa López, founder of CODEVyS.

“We’re extremely grateful to the MCS Foundation and Somos Solar for this initiative, which will help us provide a better quality of life to the population we serve,” she said.

“We’re now better prepared to face the hurricane season and counteract the instability of our traditional electrical system throughout the year. In addition, by having a solar energy system, we can reduce our operational costs, which will allow us to invest in new projects and services to continue caring for the health and improving the quality of life for our elderly,” López said.

The new solar energy system will stabilize the electrical system for the center, which serves senior citizens who are victims of negligence and abuse