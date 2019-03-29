OFG Bancorp’s ’18 digital annual report available online

March 29, 2019 52

OFG Bancorp announced that its 2018 digital annual report is now available online.

Designed for viewing on all platforms, it features a video letter to shareholders by OFG Bancorp President José Rafael Fernández.

It also includes animated and downloadable summaries of 2018 financial highlights and service innovations, and PDFs of its “wrap 10-K” print annual report and social responsibility report for OFG’s Oriental Bank.

“The marketing slogan for Oriental is ‘Live the Difference – Vive la Diferencia’,” Fernández said. “In line with that, we wanted to use a fast, easy to access digital channel to demonstrate once again how Oriental is different with its leadership in technology-enhanced banking and quality service in Puerto Rico.”

OFG Bancorp announced it will report first quarter 2019 results on April 18.