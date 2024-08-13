Toyota releases North America 2024 Annual D&I report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 2024 Annual Diversity + Inclusion Report offers insight into Toyota’s “proactive approach to championing diversity and inclusion within your operations and beyond.”

The annual report has been published since 2018.

Toyota Motor North America has released its 2024 Annual Diversity + Inclusion Report, “showcasing its continued commitment to fostering unlimited possibilities for everyone” throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico; Canada; and Mexico.

The report, published annually since 2018, “illuminates the human stories that drive Toyota toward a brighter future,” according to the company. It includes key initiatives such as community outreach, employee resource groups, executive engagement and mentoring.

The 2024 report provides insight into Toyota’s “proactive approach to championing diversity and inclusion” within its operations.

This year’s theme, “+ = Us | The journey continues,” builds on the holistic approach introduced in the 2023 report, “demonstrating [Toyota’s] commitment in this area through the Toyota Way values ​​of showing respect for people and working for others.”

Highlights of the report include efforts to create a culture of belonging, promote growth and learning, and engage with communities.

Toyota supports employee networks that facilitate connection, professional growth and contribute to an inclusive company culture. North America has 116 chapters, 14 affinities, and 8,892 members.

To promote growth and learning, Toyota launched the D+I Journeys training program, which develops inclusive leaders through e-learning and workshops, focusing on “promoting an inclusive culture of belonging for all.”

The company also emphasized its community commitment through the Toyota USA Foundation’s national expansion of the Driving Possibilities initiative, a STEM education and community engagement program.

In Puerto Rico, the Toyota Mobility Challenge encourages university students to create mobility solutions for the island. The company also supports design problem-solving through the Lexus Design with Purpose initiative.

Additionally, Toyota’s Way Forward Fund awarded more than $8 million in grants to 10 organizations focused on pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) care, addressing gaps in funding, supporting equity, and aiding recovery for children and their families.