OutBack Energy Express tours P.R. to offer battery-based renewable training

OutBack Power Technologies, Inc., a distributor of battery based renewable energy systems, announced that its Energy Express mobile training van will be embarking on a two-week tour of Puerto Rico, May 7-18.

The van will showcase renewable energy solutions, acting as a platform for off-grid and solar plus storage solution training that will carry a team of experts ready to meet and train the solar community on power solutions that are resilient, distributed and renewable.

Hurricane María’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico left the power supply crippled, losing nearly 65 percent of above-ground cabling. A complete rebuild of the already aged and inefficient infrastructure is unlikely, the company noted.

With this in mind, OutBack has partnered with local distributors Glenn International and Warren Del Caribe to bring off-grid and battery-based solar training opportunities to the area. Offering training on these energy storage solutions will assist solar installers and others to more readily offer power solutions for entire homes and businesses — with the grid, or entirely without — enabling customers’ safety and power independence.

“This is our most important trip to Puerto Rico since Hurricane María,” said John Webber, international business development manager.

“We are looking forward to sharing our 17 years of off-grid and battery-based systems knowledge with local installers. We believe this is the path to the island’s recovery and an insurance policy against the crippling impact of future weather events,” he said.

OutBack’s training will focus on an introduction to battery-based solar power and the unique energy resiliency offered by these systems.

The “Energy Express” tour will showcase OutBack’s solutions including the Radian and FXR inverters in a pre-wired package that can include traditional or advanced batteries, like nano-carbon lead acid or Simpliphi lithium batteries.

The OutBack Energy Express Tour in Puerto has scheduled stops in San Juan, Ponce, among other towns.