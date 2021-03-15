Benitez Insurance Agency marks 50th anniversary in Puerto Rico

From left: Benitez Insurance Agency President Ángel M. Benítez-Bonilla and Carmen Vargas, 96, who has been a customer for more than 40 years.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Benitez Insurance Agency, a general insurance agency established in Puerto Rico in March 1971, will celebrate its 50th anniversary through an agenda of activities for its employees, insurance agents, clients and friends, the company announced.

“We’re truly so grateful to each of the people who in one way or another have contributed to the growth and development of Benitez Insurance Agency through all these years,” said Ángel Benítez-Bonilla, president of Benitez Insurance Agency.

“Although Hurricanes Irma and María were an incredible challenge for the entire insurance industry in Puerto Rico, they encouraged us to renew ourselves as a company and offer the best of ourselves,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

With billing of $45 million per year, the company offers a range of policies from personal, commercial, to life and surety insurance.

Its goal is to “emphasize operational agility, quality, trust, dynamism and extraordinary service to all their producers and clients,” he said.

“We’ve been fortunate because we’ve been able to help thousands of people and companies through different insurance coverage for so many years,” Benítez said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.