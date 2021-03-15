Fairmont El San Juan Hotel accepted into Virtuoso portfolio

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel companies worldwide.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has been accepted into Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 2,000 preferred partners in 100 countries.

Inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s 22,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele, said Kelley Cosgrove, general manager of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

Virtuoso agencies sell $30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel, she said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Cosgrove. “The reputation Virtuoso members and advisors have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients’ special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel companies worldwide. The property’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, hotel officials said.

The list of amenities for the Virtuoso program in 2021 include: Upgrade on arrival, subject to availability; daily Full Breakfast for two guests per bedroom; $100 equivalent resort or hotel credit to be utilized during stay (not combinable, not valid on room rate, no cash value if not redeemed in full); early check-in/late check-out, subject to availability; and, complimentary wi-fi.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.