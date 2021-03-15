Public Housing invests $46K to open 1st Educational Tech Center in the west

This center aims to support children, youth, and university students in this community with their subjects and educational work.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico Public Housing Authority recently inaugurated the first Technological Educational Center (CET, in Spanish) at the Mar y Sol residential complex in Mayagüez, following a $46,000 investment, agency officials announced.

“Mar y Sol has a large number of residents who will benefit greatly from this educational center. We want our future leaders to excel academically, but we must guarantee that we provide them with the necessary tools to be able to do so and with this center we ensure that we achieve this goal,” said Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado-Colón.

This center aims to support children, youth, and university students in this community with their subjects and educational work.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“The CET will have tools for the benefit of Mar y Sol students, as well as for all its residents. We hope that this space will be of great use to the entire community,” he said.

The investment has allowed the CET to have 14 desktop computers — which include digital educational platforms and other Microsoft programs — two printers, 18 backup batteries, and 13 cameras. The equipment also includes headphones and microphones for the computers, a reading area with two tables and eight preschool chairs, three bookshelves, a 65-inch smart TV, and a DVD player.

Additional equipment includes two air conditioning consoles, 14 office chairs, six computer tables, two cabinets, a security camera system, alarm, a desk and an executive chair for the CET assistant staff.

The CET is also equipped with a table and computer with assistive equipment for people with disabilities.

The Mar y Sol public housing complex has 274 residents in 124 units. It’s student population includes 68 students between five and 17 years old, and another 25 between the ages of 18 and 61 who are pursuing post-secondary degrees.

Author Details Author Details Kiara Visbal-González Author Details





My name is Kiara S. Visbal and I’m an 18-year-old college student. I’m currently a freshman at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, majoring in journalism. Writing is my number one passion, and I strongly believe that the world wouldn’t be the same without media coverage.