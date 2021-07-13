Black Philanthropy Month to kick off 10th anniversary with ’21 Global Summit Series

Celebrating Black Giving and advocating racial funding equity worldwide with a Caribbean panel with participation from Puerto Rico, Haiti and St. Croix.

Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is set to mark its 10th anniversary with the BPM 2021 Global Summit Series, which kicks off Aug. 3, with virtual events continuing in Africa, Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, and worldwide.

The Caribbean will be featured on Aug. 4, 1 and the series will end on Aug. 31st with Reunity, an international Black women funder’s power and wellness summit in collaboration with the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University.

The Caribbean panel convened by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR) will include the participation of FCPR president Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats as main speaker.

His message will focus on the Institute of Racial Equity for the Americas (REBIA), a philanthropic program that will extend from Puerto Rico to the Caribbean, Latin America and their corresponding diasporas in the US mainland, as a platform to invest in equity, specifically racial equity and including the intersectionality between race and gender.

In addition, a panel with representation from the Caribbean will take place with: Dra. Palmira Ríos (Puerto Rico); Paul Latortue (Haiti); and Deanna James, president of the St. Croix Community Foundation.

“The problem of access to philanthropic capital is exacerbated for the Caribbean islands and even more so for those of us that are the territory of the United States, since we are not considered as domestic institutions by some, nor as international by others,” said Colón-Tarrats.

“However, we can join forces to focus the world’s gaze on issues of common concern. We’ll be presenting racial equity as an opportunity to come together, because of its importance to our Caribbean Islands but also to present the opportunity to philanthropic investors from around the world as a common platform to invest,” he said.

“Also, each island participating in the panel will be able to expose the inequities and opportunities that prevail in each one,” Colón-Tarrats said.

The BPM 10th anniversary continues its tradition of using high-impact technology to convene influential Black civic, business, and funding leaders with people from all walks of life to build community and practical action plans for funding equity and impact.

Registration for the BPM 2021 Global Summit Series is already open.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.