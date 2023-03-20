Bonita Radio launches ‘Gajes del Oficio’ podcast

The podcast will be available on the following platforms: Ivoox, iTunes, Spotify and Google.

Bonita Radio, the first web radio station in Puerto Rico, is launching the “Gajes del Oficio” podcast to generate “a serious and in-depth conversation about the role and responsibility that comes with reporting from the practice of journalism.”

The veteran reporter and founder of Bonita Radio, Carmen Enid Acevedo, said the podcast will be moderated by fellow journalist Mari Mari Narváez, creator of nonprofit organization Kilómetro 0, which monitors police violence and aspires to a Puerto Rico where the government protects human life, freedom and dignity in the search for public safety, for a more democratic and fair society.

The monthly one-hour podcast will air on the last Sunday of each month at 10 a.m., starting March 26.

“What we want is to provoke a conversation among journalists that explains and teaches what we do, how we do it and what, if any, is the commitment we have or that we should have with the island,” Acevedo said.

“We’re going to use our experiences and those of our guests to, in an anecdotal way, share the experiences that are had in a trade that involves investigation, questioning, precision, education, respect and the incessant search for truth and relevant information,” said Acevedo, who founded Bonita as a commercial web-based radio station in 2011.

The podcast “arises from the need that we believe the island has and the job of ensuring that we’re critical regarding the position that journalism occupies in a democratic society. This conversation is not for the fragile, gods or goddesses. We want it to be a conversation that happens between laughter and tears, between growth pains and reflections, that makes us rethink our job and put our finger on the sore spot to adjust where necessary,” Acevedo said.

Meanwhile, Narváez said that the “goal is to insist that truthful information, from the exercise of responsible journalism and committed to the island, is more than necessary to build the democratic and just society that we all want to experience.”

The podcast will be available on Ivoox, iTunes, Spotify and Google.