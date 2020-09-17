Bravo Family Foundation announces 2nd open call for Rising Entrepreneurs Program

September 17, 2020 656

After a successful first edition, the Bravo Family Foundation — a philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo — announced a second open call for applying to the Rising Entrepreneurs Program with the goal of promoting entrepreneurship in Mayagüez and Puerto Rico’s western area.

The applications are open to entrepreneurs who are developing their business, live in Puerto Rico or want to move to the island, are in the early or middle stage of their company and are focused mainly in technology and innovation services or products.

Those interested in the program will have until Nov. 15, 2020 to submit their application. Those selected will be announced on Dec. 15, 2020.

The second edition of Rising Entrepreneurs will run from March 1, 2021 to May 7, 2021. There will be a special summer curriculum that will be offered from June 7 to August 31. The closing activity with additional awards will be on Sept. 23, 2021.

“We’re very excited for opening a second open call for the Rising Entrepreneurs Program. We reiterate that Puerto Rico has a huge pool of human talent and our commitment is to be the starting point that contributes to the successful career of entrepreneurs,” said Orlando Bravo, managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo and founder of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“We remain firm with our desire to create an environment that provides knowledge, access and capital to help leaders strengthen innovation and technology businesses in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Selected teams will receive $30,000 grant, access to the office hub of the Foundation in Mayagüez, curriculum based on the Thoma Bravo playbook, access to local mentors and from the United States, and individualized guidance from experts.

“We’re proud to continue with the program and also being an important part for the entrepreneurs who want to grow their business,” said Blanca Santos, executive director of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“We want to continue contributing in the developing of leaders in Puerto Rico, and we’re committed in offering all the tools and counseling needed so that they can implement an effective and competitive business,” she said.

In 2019, Bravo Family Foundation selected 10 innovative companies for their first edition of the program. They are currently in their final weeks, receiving advice from professionals in the business world, both from Puerto Rico and the continental United States.

Because of the current global situation, the Foundation has been developing first edition program participants via a virtual platform.