Bureau of Economic Analysis says P.R.’s data now ‘in line with the rest of the world’

October 17, 20190242
Economist Kristy Howell, of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, sits down with News is my Business for a podcast session. (Credit: Diego A. Cantor)

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis is working on establishing a clear picture of Puerto Rico’s economy, and laying down a uniform methodology in line with U.S. mainland states and territories, countries across the world.

In this episode of “Dollars & Sense,” Kristy Howell, economist with the BEA, provides more insight on the preliminary numbers released this week. Local economist Juan Castañer, from local analysis firm Estudios Técnicos, reacts to the findings.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.

