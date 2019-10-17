Animus to unite 35+ local, int.’l speakers at its upcoming Nov. 15 conference

October 17, 2019 267

Animus, the largest women’s personal, professional and entrepreneurial development platform, will host its annual summit on its fifth anniversary, providing thousands of participants with valuable tools to grow and maximize their lives, careers and community.

This year’s Animus will take place Nov. 15 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

In five years, Animus, created by Cobian Media and Lucienne Gigante, has benefited more than 4,000 women and assembled more than 120 local and international speakers from a wide range of industries, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), finance, banking, academia, healthcare, the nonprofit sector, agriculture, communications, arts, media and sports, among others.

“Investing in women is a driver of economic growth for Puerto Rico. Animus connects, opens doors and provides tangible tools for entrepreneurs, professionals, students and leaders of every age and industry to improve their careers, lives and their communities,” said Lucienne Gigante, cofounder of Animus, who has been creating economic development programs for women for more than 12 years.

Animus has served as a platform for thousands of people to get to know influential women and their stories, including Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sonia Sotomayor, icon Rita Moreno and Olympic gold medalist Mónica Puig.

A series of speakers invited to this year’s event will tackle a variety of topics and stories, including Veronica Chambers, Afro-Latin poet, co-author of four New York Times bestsellers and editor of Michelle Obama’s collection of essays; Shailee Basnet, Everest Summiteer, professional stand-up comic and leader of the “Seven Summits Women Team”, the world’s first female group to climb the highest mountain in each continent; and Helga Yarí Paris-Morales, professional ballerina and Studio Company artist of the Washington Ballet Studio Co.

“The inclusion of women and men in the decision-making process of companies translates into more profitable organizations. We aim to continue to create spaces and opportunities for the development of a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem for all,” said Carlos Cobián, cofounder of Animus and founder of Cobian Media.

In this edition, Animus will include a health track, to educate attendees about the importance of managing their health as a priority in their lives. There event will also feature the Animus Marketplace to provide a platform for women-led businesses to exhibit their products and services during the summit.

The organizers confirmed that Animus is expanding its workshop series to address topics in greater depth, particularly those that focus on professional and entrepreneurial development, wellness, leadership, strategic positioning, finance and personal branding.

At this year’s Animus Startup Showcase five women business founders have been selected to make a pitch presentation to the Animus audience that includes potential investors, customers and business opportunities, Gigante said.

Meanwhile, the Animus Mentor Booth will allow participants to schedule one-on-one time to receive mentoring from Animus speakers and leaders.

Animus Co-founders Carlos Cobián and Lucienne Gigante offer details of the conference.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.