Burger King donates $100K to American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter

February 26, 2020

Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter through its “Together we can Help” campaign to deliver aid to earthquake victims in the southwest region of the island.

The donation is the result of the sale of symbolic “blocks” at $1 each that Burger King carried out in all its restaurants during the months of January and February as part of the BK Charities program.

The contribution was possible due to the generosity of the people who wanted to help and the support of the associates in each of the restaurants.

“For Burger King, initiatives such as these reaffirm the commitment and sense of responsibility for the community’s wellbeing,” said Burger President King Carlos J. Morell. “We appreciate the support of our guests who helped raise this donation of $100,000 ‘block by block’ so that we can help the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter bring hope to our people.”

The effort in partnership with the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter is intended to help residents of the southwest region who have been severely affected by the seismic movements, assisting families still living outside their homes.

Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter said the donation will help the nonprofit organization continue to deliver the necessary assistance required by affected families.