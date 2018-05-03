WeClub to help local businesses nab more customers, increase sales

Written by Contributor // May 3, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments

Startup company WeClub, a platform that allows companies to connect with their customers in a simple and effective way, will debut in Puerto Rico next week, as part of Small Business Month.

As part of its introductory offer, WeClub selected several Puerto Rican emerging companies and designed a business growth coaching program for them.

Through WeClub, companies can create their customer club and invite its buyers to sign up to obtain exclusive benefits. Consumers receive points for purchases or visits, which can be redeemed for rewards. Businesses can post offers and attract new customers and sell more, WeClub noted.

WeClub also helps companies better understand their customers so they can make better management decisions based on information such as the average consumer budget for their industry, the maximum potential consumption of each customer, measuring the frequency of visits, to segment effectively and maintain a personalized communication with each client.

“Not knowing the client translates into missed sales opportunities and also prevents building lasting relationships that allow the company’s growth. WeClub gives businesses, regardless of size, the tools so they can build a meaningful relationship with their customers so that repeating is encouraged and sales increase,” said Ana Maria Cintron, CEO of WeClub in Puerto Rico.

Aside from Puerto Rico, WeClub also operates in Peru and Chile. It will soon expand to Colombia, Mexico and other countries.

WeClub was part of the fourth generation of the Parallel 18 accelerator, one of the main programs of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.