Dave & Buster’s to open 1st P.R. location in Bayamón on Jan. 15

Dave & Buster’s first Puerto Rico location will open in Bayamón in Plaza del Sol on Jan, 15, boasting more than 40,000-square-feet of arcade games, ultimate sports viewing and one-of-a-kind food and drink offerings all under one roof.

The restaurant and entertainment mecca will be the first Dave & Buster’s location in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and the 106th location nationwide. It is generating some 250 jobs.

“Dave & Buster’s offers epic fun in a dynamic environment,” said Angel Galarza, general manager of Dave & Buster’s in Bayamón. “From our innovative menu and cocktails, to the latest & greatest arcade games you won’t find anywhere else, and giant HDTVs in our D&B Sports Bar, we’re looking forward to being Puerto Rico’s go-to spot to eat, drink, play and watch sports.”

At Dave & Buster’s, guests will be able to experience hundreds of arcade games, a chef-crafted menu, innovative cocktails and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can play more than 140 of the latest arcade games, and from Jan. 15 through Feb. 4, guests can play the following four games free with the same day purchase of a $10 or more Power Card: Lane Master, Cruis’n Blast, Air FX, and Let’s Bounce.

The menu combines fun and flavor in American fare with items like its Buffalo Wing Burger & BBBacon Burger (featuring three types of bacon,) and new dishes like Chicken & Waffle Sliders and When Pigs Fly (Four slow-roasted pulled pork sliders, crispy chicken tenders and fries — all in a bucket.) Dave & Buster’s will also offer unique cocktails.

The location will also feature local and international sporting events on big screens, as well as happy hours. Dave & Buster’s will also feature multiple private event spaces for corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities.