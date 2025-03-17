Type to search

Census Bureau reports continued population decline in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff March 17, 2025
Puerto Rico’s Golden Mile banking district in San Juan. (Credit: Eduardo San Miguel)

San Juan, Bayamón and Ponce lose the most residents as the island’s total population falls to 3.2 million.

Puerto Rico’s population decline continues, with all 78 municipalities experiencing a decrease from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2024, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data released as part of the Vintage 2024 estimates. 

The island’s population dropped to approximately 3.2 million as of July 1, 2024, down from roughly 3.3 million recorded in April 2020.

The municipios, the Census Bureau’s term for municipalities, with the largest population losses include San Juan, Bayamón and Ponce. 

San Juan’s population declined from about 318,400 in April 2020 to approximately 301,000 by July 2024. Bayamón saw a drop from around 185,200 to 175,000, while Ponce’s population decreased from roughly 135,500 to 126,700 during the same period. 

The San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas metropolitan statistical area also experienced a notable reduction, dropping from approximately 2.1 million residents in 2020 to about 2 million in 2024.

Puerto Rico’s continued population loss stands out compared to many U.S. states. While regions on the U.S. mainland have experienced fluctuations since the pandemic, Puerto Rico’s trend remains consistently downward, primarily driven by economic challenges, employment opportunities abroad and lingering impacts from natural disasters.

The new figures underline the need for policies addressing migration, economic revitalization and demographic stability. 

