Café Yaucono seeks to motivate Puerto Ricans to create their own business

March 4, 2019 43

Looking to motivate entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico, Café Yaucono has created an initiative through which it will award two mobile coffee shops that will allow creating a business anywhere on the island.

The company has partnered with retailer JF Montalvo for the initiative. Those interested in participating have until Mar. 8 to visit any of the stores for more information, said Stephanie Matos, brand manager.

The portable coffee shops are designed on a bicycle equipped with a stove with two electric burners so the owner can warm up desserts and pair them with a cup of coffee. They also have a dual transportation function, either by pedaling or through a battery.

“We understand how difficult it can be to take that step to create a business, because of the economic difficulties we are experiencing, so we’re committed to entrepreneurs who are looking for ways to get ahead with a creative and unique business that will stand out in the market,” said Matos.

The bicycles are valued at more than $6,000 and were designed to be a tool to create an innovative business in the coffee industry. As part of the effort, participants can also earn gift certificates worth from $50 to $500.