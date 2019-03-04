U.S. Customs and Border Protection fast-tracks hiring officers

March 4, 2019 47

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently launched the “Fast Track Hiring Process,” an expedited hiring program that streamlines the hiring process for CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent applicants who can commit to accelerated hiring timeframes.

CBP’s current average time to hire for officers and agents is 300 days. The “Fast Track Hiring Process” aims to reduce the hiring time to 120 days or less, the agency said.

In the past, CBP has struggled meeting its hiring goals. However, in Fiscal 2018, CBP “was able to net more frontline personnel than it lost for the first time in years.”

“This means the improvements implemented over the past few years are working. Fast Track is a CBP-wide effort to continue to improve and innovate our recruiting and hiring practices, enhance communication with and support to applicants, and speed up the timeline from application to job offer,” the agency stated in a release.

Fast Track aims to reduce the hiring process while decreasing the number of applicants who drop out of the process, all while maintaining CBP’s “rigorous” hiring standards. Under the Fast Track program, applicants who agree to complete required steps in the hiring process within set timelines, can move through the hiring process more quickly, the agency noted.