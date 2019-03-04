EDB chooses Hacienda Santa Clara as ‘Agricultural Company of the Year’

March 4, 2019 43

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank has selected Hacienda Santa Clara in the town of Yauco as the “Agricultural Company of the Year” by the Minority Business Development Agency as part of the celebration of minority entrepreneur week.

“We’re proud that the achievements of entrepreneurs who had the vision of building an innovative company based on coffee cultivation and consumption is recognized. They exemplify the importance of financial support provided by the Economic Development Bank,” EDB President Luis Burdiel said.

The company is an EDB client since 2008, when it obtained $100,000 in financing to buy equipment, improve facilities and working capital for the coffee roasting operation. In addition, it was awarded an additional $45,000 for the purchase of raw materials and another $40,500 for the establishment of Cafe Cuatro Sombras.

“We’re focused on supporting our entrepreneurs and help them accomplish their goals,” Burdiel said.

Hacienda Santa Clara is owned by Pablo Muñoz-Zequeira and Mariana Suárez, a married couple, and also operates Café Cuatro Sombras in Old San Juan and Dorado.

The company employs 25 to 30 people and generates sales in excess of $750,000. The Dorado store was opened in November 2017 and there are plans to open another in Santurce soon, the EDB stated.