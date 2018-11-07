Candelero Beach Resort in Palmas del Mar to reopen next month

November 7, 2018 234

The Candelero Beach Resort in Palmas del Mar community in Humacao will reopen next month, following a $3 million renovation, property owners announced.

Originally built in 1973, this historical Spanish-style hotel was designed to be the social center of the Palmas del Mar residential community. A year after the impact of Hurricanes Irma and María, the Suarez family — owners of the Puerto Rican development firm Palmas Hill Partners — decided to invest in the property, reopening it under its original name, the Candelero Beach Resort. The hotel previously flew the Wyndham flag.

“Relaunching as Puerto Rico’s only all-inclusive resort, it offers the experience of a resort with the amenities of a full-service boutique hotel,” the owners said. The feature includes meals and all beverages in any of the bars and restaurants in the resort.

The property features 107 recently renovated rooms and five restaurant bar experiences — to be increased to eight by Spring 2019 — nearly 18,000 square feet of banquet space, a boardroom, and business desk, which cater to the corporate client.

The Palmas del Mar resort community has two golf courses designed by PGA four-time champion Gary Player and architect Rees Jones, an infinity pool, Puerto Rico’s largest tennis complex as well as an expansive beach and a Yacht Club Marina.