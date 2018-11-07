New ‘green’ elderly housing complex opens in San Juan

November 7, 2018 175

Mutual Development Service Corp., which has 30 years of experience in the construction of special interest housing announced the opening of Ciudad Lumen, a housing facility that offers 140 units for elderly and special needs people.

It is the first project with a “Green Occupancy” certificate for affordable apartments in the town of San Juan, near the Martinez Nadal Urban Train station.

The project was designed to meet the needs of the population with special needs, with one of its advantages being the design and wheelchairs accessibility to all of its areas. The eco-friendly building consists of apartments featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, living room and kitchen.

The 11-story building has a full capacity generator, common reading areas, an area with Wi-Fi provided by WorldNet, a lounge on the 11th floor, gymnasium, playground, gazebos, domino tables, meeting room, play area for children, and a 360-degree view of the cities of San Juan and Guaynabo.

Ciudad Lumen is designed to promote collective transportation and meet the requirements of a modern city near pharmacies, churches, hospitals, medical offices, supermarkets, recreational areas and educational centers. At the same time, it connects with the area’s main roads.

All project units are housed under the U.S. Department of Housing’s Section 8 rent subsidy program. Furthermore, the developer is allocating income from the project to offer support service to residents through Iniciativa Comunitaria, a nonprofit foundation that is providing: doctor visits twice a month, occupational therapies, recreational therapies, treatment and care of wounds with initial evaluation, follow-up visits, nutritional, educational and emotional support, among others.