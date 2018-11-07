Gov’t, retailers join forces for ‘safe’ Black Friday, Christmas sales

November 7, 2018 154

The Retail Trade Association and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, together with the Department of Consumer Affairs, have joined forces to promote a safe consumer experience during the upcoming Black Friday and holiday season sales, representatives said.

In addition, other government agencies such as the Department of Family and the Puerto Rico Police Department are joining the collaboration.

“This year we want to get a jumpstart on the details of the much anticipated Black Friday sales. In this way, we will be able to have a more alert and better informed consumer when it comes to participating in this long-awaited and traditional event on the island,” said Iván Báez, president of ACDET, as the retail trade group is known by its initials in Spanish.

“We renewed the successful agreement we have subscribed to for the past four years, so that each customer is satisfied with their shopping experience during Black Friday, which takes place on and after Thanksgiving,” he added.

“It should be noted that after the change in the Closing Law, several stores will open on Thanksgiving and honor the same Black Friday prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs staff, headed by agency Secretary Michael Pierluisi, has been meeting with the largest retailers and other agency representatives to ensure the rights and safety of consumers, and support businesses, so that expectations and availability of merchandise are fulfilled, according to current regulations.

“We invite consumers to attend the upcoming Black Friday sales,” said Pierluisi, who heads the agency known as DACO for its initials in Spanish.

“DACO will be on the street ensuring compliance with our regulations and adequately and effectively address any situation that arises during Black Friday sales,” Pierluisi said.

On Tuesday, the government announced that retail sales registered by small and mid-sized businesses increased by $200 million in August, representing a 22 percent year-over-year growth. Sales for the month reached $1.1 billion, when compared to the $904 million reported for August 2017.

Through September, retail sales have shown a 20 percent increase, as consumers recovered from Hurricane María’s strike last September. Immediately after the storm, most purchases were for items to repair homes. This year, the retail sector is prepared and “optimistic” for a brisk holiday shopping season.

Chamber of Commerce President Kenneth Rivera said the trade group he leads, coupled with the Retail Sales Association, are collaborating with DACO to “help give the consuming public that participates in Black Friday sales and Christmas sales, a satisfactory experience.”