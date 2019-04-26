Renovated Candelero Beach Resort flies Wyndham flag in Palmas del Mar

April 26, 2019 36

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating the remodeled Candelero Beach Resort hotel in Palmas del Mar in Humacao into its portfolio of properties once again, company officials announced.

The all-inclusive property underwent a $3 million renovation following Hurricane María in 2017, reopening as Wyndham Candelero Beach Resort this week.

“We’re very proud of this new opening and continue to bet on an island with such cultural diversity, political stability and that wants to continue growing by offering multiple options of weekly flights to and from the United States, major cities in Latin America and Europe,” said Agustín Llanos, director of new openings of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Originally built in 1973, this historical Spanish-style hotel was designed to be the social center of the Palmas del Mar residential community. A year after the impact of Hurricanes Irma and María, the Suárez family — owners of the Puerto Rican development firm Palmas Hill Partners — decided to invest in the property, reopening it under its original name, the Candelero Beach Resort. The hotel previously flew the Wyndham Garden flag, as this media outlet reported.

“This locally owned hotel has the ideal facilities to please the needs of any kind of guest, including the all-inclusive concept,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has four hotels in Puerto Rico: TRYP by Wyndham San Juan Isla Verde; Howard Johnson by Wyndham San Juan Cardiovascular Center; Howard Johnson by Wyndham Ponce; and, Howard Johnson by Wyndham Mayagüez Downtown

‘We are happy to join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family. For us, it is a source of pride to raise this flag today and work hand-in-hand with this prestigious chain to continue standing out both locally and internationally,” said María Suárez, one of the property’s owners.

“In addition, we inaugurate the new pool and the Carey Poolside Grill restaurant to complement the hotel’s gastronomic offer,” she said.

The remodeling of the property included closing the lobby with oversized windows that integrate the nature of the place with the advantage of air conditioning. The 107 renovated rooms reflect the modern tropical setting with views of the complex.

The hotel has almost 18,000 square feet of banquet space, a boardroom, and business desk, which cater to the corporate client.