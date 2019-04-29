CBP agent and officer recruitment orientation returns to Plaza Las Americas

April 29, 2019 83

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is recruiting for the positions of CBP Officer, Border Patrol Agent and Air Interdiction and Maritime Interdiction Agents in select localities throughout the continental United States

To answer questions and inquiries, CBP will have an orientation table at Plaza Las Americas, through May 4.

The process of applying for employment with CBP through the federal digital portal www.usajobs.gov or through the CBP portal.

Candidates undergo a rigorous selection process to establish their capacity and aptitude for employment in a position of law and order officer. Applicants must be able to meet the physical demands of the job, as well as successfully pass the polygraph test and the criminal background check.

The core requirements for both positions in CBP are:

• The candidate must be referred for selection before his or her 40th birthday (this requirement is waived for qualified veterans);

• Be a US citizen and a resident of the United States during the last three years;

• Have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they reside;

• Pass an entrance exam, a medical examination and undergo physical fitness assessments;

• A structured interview, drug testing, criminal background check and polygraph or lie detector;

• An incentive of up to 33% of basic pay is available, during the first three years, for hard-to-recruit places in certain places. To receive the bonus, the applicant must commit to remain in the place serving for three years

Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English. Also, for the Border Patrol in candidate must have one year of work experience or a Baccalaureate, or a combination of both. To be Field Operations Officer you must have three years of work experience or a Baccalaureate, or a combination of both.

An applicant for the agent position must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the U.S for the past three years; must be referred for selection prior to their 40th birthday (waived for qualified veterans and those with prior civilian federal law enforcement experience); and have a valid driver’s license. In addition, applicants must pass a medical examination, physical fitness assessments, structured interview, drug test, background investigation and polygraph examination.

Nearly 30% of CBP employees are military veterans. CBP offers veterans special hiring benefits and a unique opportunity to continue serving their country in an environment that appreciates the hard-earned knowledge, skills and abilities veterans gain through serving on the front lines.

Military and veteran applicants are encouraged to apply using Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) vacancy announcements post.

For more information at the local level, you may contact Agent Dennis Ramos (787) 667-1510 or Officer Brenda Padial (787) 552-3005. You can also visit our page.